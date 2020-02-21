16 trains via Ludhiana cancelled from February 23 to March 2

cities

Feb 21, 2020

After extending the cancellation of 22 trains due to foggy weather till March 31, the Northern Railways have cancelled 16 other trains passing via Ludhiana between February 23 and March 2 due to construction of a track on the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Palwal section.

While 16 trains running in Ferozepur division have been cancelled, some more have been diverted via alternative routes.

The Paschim Express (12925) running between Bandra Terminus and Amritsar will be cancelled on February 23 and 24, while its return journey (12926) will not run on February 25 and 26. Similarly, Durgavati Express between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Jabalpur (11449) will be affected on February 25, and train number 11450 from Jabalpur to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra on February 26. The trains Durg-Jammu Tawi Express (12549) and Jammu Tawi-Durg Express (12550) will not run on February 25 and 27, respectively.

Running from Jammu Tawi to Pune, Jhelum Express (11078) will be cancelled on February 24, 25 and 26, whereas the returning train (11077) will be cancelled on February 25, 26 and 27.

Nanded-Jammu Tawi Humsafar Express (12751) will be cancelled on February 28, while Jammu Tawi-Nanded Humsafar Express (12752) will not run on March 1. The trains Indore-Amritsar Express (19325) and Amritsar-Indore Express (19326) are cancelled on February 28 and 29, respectively.

Indore-Jammu Tawi Superfast Express (22941) and Jammu Tawi-Indore Superfast Express (22942) will be cancelled on February 24 and 26, respectively. The Andaman Express between Chennai and Jammu (16031) will not run on February 23 and from Jammu to Chennai (16032) on February 25. Apart from these, the trains, including Amritsar-Nanded- Amritsar Sachkhand Express will be diverted from February 25 to 29, while Amritsar-CST Mumbai-Amritsar Dadar Express will be diverted on February 24, 25, 27 and 28.