182 rooms in three Aerocity hotels to offered as paid quarantine

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 23:29 IST

New Delhi: After getting complaints on the poor condition of some of its isolation wards, the Delhi government has now started to offer paid quarantine facilities in three premier hotels in Aerocity near Indira Gandhi International (IGI). As per initial reports, at least two people had availed the paid facility in one of these hotels till Monday.

In its orders, issued under the Delhi Epidemic Diseases, COVID – 19 Regulations, 2020, the government has asked the three hotels to set aside as many as 182 rooms for paid quarantine facilities for those flying in from abroad. According to the orders, The IBIS will have to set aside 92 rooms, The Lemon Tree Premier 54 and Red Fox 36 rooms.

“People who are being quarantined in Delhi are mostly those who have come from abroad. They are from the affluent class and the facility may not match their expectations. We will improve it. But, for them we have also arranged three hotels where quarantine facilities will be available on payment basis. So, people can use them as well,” said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday.

The per day rent of the rooms have been capped at Rs 3,100 (plus taxes), which includes breakfast, lunch, dinner; two bottles of mineral water per day; tea and coffee and other facilities such as WiFi and TV.

“Arranging the rooms was not difficult in these hotels because the occupancy rate has already decreased substantially since no tourists are coming after the visa restrictions due to the virus. The hotel management has been cooperative about this,” said a Delhi government official.

The chief minister said that the government already has more than 500 beds ready for immediate hospitalization in case there is an outbreak.

“We are also advising people who have come in contact with those infected to home quarantine themselves for a while. I want to appeal to all those people through the media that all those people who have been home quarantined should remain cautious in their approach of not contacting and meeting other people till everything is under control,” Kejriwal said.