Home / Cities / 194 kg heroin haul: SAD leader Masih appears before STF, quizzed for 4 hours

194 kg heroin haul: SAD leader Masih appears before STF, quizzed for 4 hours

cities Updated: Feb 07, 2020 23:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Subordinate Selection Service Board (SSSB) member Anwar Masih on Friday appeared before the Punjab Police’s anti-drug special task force (STF) to join probe into the case involving the seizure of 194-kg heroin from his residence in the Sultanwind area of Amritsar city last week.

Masih was questioned by the STF officials for around 4 hours.

Seven people, including a 24-year-old woman and an Afghan national, were arrested in this connection.

Speaking to the media earlier, Masih said, “I received a notice from the STF to appear before it. I was in the process of selling off the house when I rented it out to Sukhwinder (one of the accused in the case) a month ago. I had no idea that it will be misused for such activities. I went underground because people were linking my political affiliation with the incident.”

“I avoided appearing before police due to political pressure. I decided to join the probe as I haven’t committed any crime. I have enough evidence to prove my innocence. But if the police and political parties blame me, I will commit suicide,” he added.

The STF had also issued a notice to Congress councillor Pardeep Sharma to join the probe after investigations revealed that the 194kg of heroin was stored in his house on Majitha road in the city for about a week. Sharma had on Monday appeared before the STF that questioned him for 3 hours.

The STF had claimed the heroin supply racket has overseas connections.

A joint team of STF and the crime investigation agency (CIA Mohali) had also raided Masih’s in Kharar and impounded a Toyota Fortuner SUV.

