₹27 crore sewage treatment plant to be set up in Zirakpur village

Members during a Zirakpur municipal council (MC) House meeting on Friday approved an amount of ₹27 crore for the setting up of a sewage treatment plant (STP) in Gazipur village of Zirakpur.

The meeting’s agenda copy states, “A letter forwarded by the Punjab Water Supply and Sewage Board was received on July 18. It says that as per the revenue department, three acre land is needed for the STP’s construction. So far, the Sukhna pond in the area has been chosen for its construction.”

Zirakpur MC executive officer SS Sidhu said funding will be done by the department of local government, Punjab. “We will now sendthe proposal to the department for its approval, after which we will look for the land,” he said.

Dhakoli police station to be shifted

The shifting of Dhakoli police station to Sanoli village near Delhi Public School (DPS) was also approved by the House today. The agenda copy reads, “The police have sought four acre land from the Zirakpur MC.”

“The police station is in a dilapidated condition as it was hit by floods last year.” the agenda reads.

During the meeting, the House also resolved that no electricity connection will be provided to the commercial establishments till a no objection certificate (NOC) is issued to the builders from the MC office.

₹64.72L approved for pipeline repair work

A budget of ₹64.72 lakh was also approved for the repair work of water pipelines in Nabha village and Sada Shiv Enclave, Zirakpur. The repair work of several Zirakpur roads was also approved.

It was further resolved that the MC will take possession of the Senior Citizen Centre, Bishanpura, after a request made by the residents.

