27-year-old Sangrur nurse found murdered in Chandigarh hotel

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 00:37 IST

Chandigarh A 27-year-old nurse from Sangrur was found murdered in a hotel room, with her throat slit, in the Industrial Area, Phase 2, on Wednesday.

Identified as Sarabjit Kaur, her body was found lying on the bed in room number 301 on the third floor of Hotel Sky in the afternoon, said police.

Sarabjit was presently working at Grecian Super Specialty Hospital in Sector 69, Mohali. However, she was on leave for the past one month due to her brother’s wedding, said police.

The victim had checked into the hotel room along with one Maninder Singh — a murder convict and prime suspect — in the evening on December 30.

“The receptionist made a call to the room post noon to inquire about the couple’s checkout timings. However, no one answered the phone. Then, a call was made on Maninder’s mobile phone number, but it was switched off,” said Rajiv, hotel’s general manager.

When a room service staffer, Sumit, knocked on the door of their room, nobody responded, said Rajiv, adding that the door was locked from the outside.

“On opening the door with a master key, Sumit found the woman covered in a blanket with blood around her neck. He raised the alarm and police were informed,” said the general manager.

Sarabjit had a deep cut on her neck and there was froth coming out of her mouth, said an investigating official, on the condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to talk to media.

Prime suspect is murder convict

Maninder Singh, a resident of Sector 30, is a murder convict. Haryana Police had arrested him for killing a woman, with whom he had a relationship, in Karnal back in 2010. He had stabbed the woman to death, said Nilambari Jagadale, senior superintendent of police (SSP).

He was later convicted, following which he had challenged it in the high court. “He is presently out on bail and left his last job at the Industrial Area, Phase 1, three months ago,” she said.

“No room service was availed during the two days. CCTV footage shows Maninder leaving the hotel alone at 11:56pm on December 30,” said the SSP. According to the general manager, the couple were regular visitors to the hotel and had provided their ID proofs before checking in. Going through hotel records, police found the two had been coming to the hotel for the past six months. Forensic teams have collected samples from the spot.

A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code on Sumit’s statement at the Sector 31 police station. Efforts are on to trace the suspect.