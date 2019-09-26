28-yr-old stabbed multiple times in ‘robbery bid’, dead

cities

A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death in southwest delhi’s Sagarpur during the early hours of Thursday.

Police said three men attacked Monu Tyagi while he was on his way to his native place in Uttar Pradesh. They suspected that the assailants wanted to rob Tyagi as his mobile phone was missing from the victim’s person. However, they are yet to confirm the motive or make any arrest in the case.

A CCTV footage of the murder has also surfaced. In the video, three men were seen approaching the man from two directions, blocking his escape route. They try to grab and flee with his bag, but he resists. During the scuffle, while two men hold him from behind, one of them is seen stabbing him repeatedly.

Police said Tyagi had come to Delhi one month back and had been staying with his uncle, helping him in his business of organising religious events.

A senior police officer said they received a call at Sagarpur police station at around 4.50 am reporting that a man had been stabbed multiple times. A police team that reached the spot found that the injured man was already taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

“Our team that reached the hospital found that Tyagi had succumbed to his injuries, during treatment. No eye witnesses has come forward in the case. His body was sent for an autopsy, and a crime and forensics team was also called in to inspect the spot and collect evidence. We have seen the CCTV footage. It looks like Tyagi also raised an alarm for help. The trio fled without the bag probably fearing that the local residents had heard his cries and would soon gather and catch them,” the officer said. Police did not reveal whether the bag contained valuables.

He said that the preliminary probe into the incident revealed that it had happened when Tyagi had left his uncle’s house in Hans Park area early morning for Muzaffarnagar. He was expected to return by Monday, the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya said multiple police teams were formed to identify and nab the suspects in the case.

