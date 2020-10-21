e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 3 booked for power bill fraud worth ₹5 lakh in Ambala

3 booked for power bill fraud worth ₹5 lakh in Ambala

cities Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 23:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ambala
         

The police here on Tuesday booked three authorised retailers for committing fraud of about Rs 5.14 lakh, on the complaint of a director of a private firm tasked with collecting electricity bills from the consumers for the UHBVN (Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam).

Director of the firm EPay Infoserve, Kiranpal Singh of Sanjauli village of Panipat district lodged a complaint against three authorised Ambala-based retailers identified as Mohit Gulati of Shivpuri Colony, Ambala Cantt, Puneet Kumar of Palam Vihar Colony, Ambala Cantt, and Ravi Kumar of Milap Nagar Nanhera, Ambala.

Kiranpal alleged that all three conspired to commit the crime and defrauded an amount of Rs 5,14,388 from the firm after forging signatures of the electricity consumers of UHBVN and the amount was paid by the consumers as electricity bills.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC at Mahesh Nagar police station on Tuesday, police said.

top news
Out-polled, out-raised, Trump faces China account questions
Out-polled, out-raised, Trump faces China account questions
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
IPL 2020: Mohammed Siraj’s magical spell silences Knight Riders
IPL 2020: Mohammed Siraj’s magical spell silences Knight Riders
‘Theaterisation to take number of years,’ says army chief General Naravane
‘Theaterisation to take number of years,’ says army chief General Naravane
‘Unwarranted’: Navy responds to obstacle charge in Goa’s ‘development’
‘Unwarranted’: Navy responds to obstacle charge in Goa’s ‘development’
Defeat for Donald Trump would mean some other leaders also lose out
Defeat for Donald Trump would mean some other leaders also lose out
Covid update: Brazil rejects China’s vaccine; ICMR’s COVIRAP nod; pandal entry
Covid update: Brazil rejects China’s vaccine; ICMR’s COVIRAP nod; pandal entry
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In