8 flights diverted, departures from Delhi airport resume after 2-hour delay due to fog

Departures of flights from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday resumed two hours after they were halted due to bad weather, officials said.

The departures were put on hold from 7:30am because of foggy conditions. Arrivals, however, were on schedule.

At least eight flights were diverted from the Delhi airport because of foggy conditions as several airlines issued advisories and updates about their flights.

“Due to adverse weather conditions (fog) at #Delhi airport, our flights to and from Delhi have been affected,” Jet Airways tweeted.

“6ETravelAdvisory: Due to expected poor visibility at #Delhi and #Bengaluru airport, flight departures and arrivals may be impacted. Do check your flight status before you leave for the airport,” Indigo also posted on Twitter.

“#TravelUpdate Due to dense fog in Delhi and Bangalore, severe delays are occurring for both arrivals and departures with likely consequential impact on flights across network,” Vistara posted.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 09:27 IST