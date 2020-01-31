3 Jaish terrorists killed, cop hurt in Nagrota gun battle

cities

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 22:37 IST

At least three terrorists travelling in a truck towards Srinagar were killed in a gunfight with security forces at a toll plaza in Nagrota near Jammu on Friday, officials said.

A policeman was also injured after the terrorists opened fire at the security team when the truck was stopped around 5am for a checking at the Ban toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar highway.

This is the first terror attack in Jammu since Article 370, which granted special status to the former state of Jammu and Kashmir, was revoked on August 5 last year.

“One terrorist was killed in the morning. Two others have been neutralised in the adjoining forest area. Their bodies are being brought up to the road,” J&K director general of police Dilbagh Singh said while speaking to HT.

“Four to five terrorists were believed to be in the truck. It is suspected that they might have infiltrated from Hiranagar sector in Kathua district,” he said.

The injured policeman has been shifted to a hospital.

Inspector general of police (Jammu Zone) Mukesh Singh said an AK 47 assault rifle, magazines and grenades were recovered from the truck.

“We have arrested a truck helper. The terrorists are most likely foreigners, who were being helped by locals,” he said.

A spokesperson of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had earlier said that security personnel immediately took the position after the firing and a cordon and search operation was launched, he said.

“We have a joint post of CRPF and J&K police at the toll post,” Shivnandan said.

The spokesperson said that additional reinforcements have been sent to the spot and traffic movement has been suspended on the highway.

Authorities have also ordered the closure of all schools and colleges in Udhampur zone.

Nagrota is an Indian Army cantonment where seven soldiers, including two officers, were killed in November 2016 when terrorists dressed as policemen stormed a military camp.

Box

Truck driver is Pulwama suicide bomber’s brother

Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

ravi.khajuria@htlive.com

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday evening said that they have arrested three persons including truck driver Sameer Dar, who was ferrying armed terrorists to Srinagar from Dayalachak in Hiranagar area of Kathua district, before they were intercepted at Ban toll plaza in Jammu early morning.

Dar is the cousin brother of Aadil Dar, the suicide bomber, who rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy in Pulwama on Jammu-Srinagar highway on February 14 last year in which 40 personnel were killed.

Talking to Hindustan Times, inspector general of police Mukesh Singh said, “We arrested truck driver Sameer Dar of Pulwama, who is cousin of Aadil Dar, suicide bomber responsible for the February 14 suicide attack on a CRPF convoy.”

The IG said Mohammad Maqbool of Pulwama was the owner of the truck in which the terrorists were travelling. Singh also said two truck cleaners Omar and Asif who were also detained, also belong to Pulwama.

The IG also said two to three suspects have also been picked up from Rehmbal area of Udhampur for their possible involvement.

NIA sleuths are questioning Sameer Dar.