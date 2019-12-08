3 rail projects in limbo, rlys blame Punjab govt for not providing land

cities

Three rail projects in the state that aim to connect Ferozepur-Patti, Anandpur Sahib-Mukerian and Rajpura-Mohali are in a limbo as the state government have failed to provide land for the same.

Speaking to the media Northern Railway general manager TP Singh said the department is ready to connect Ferozepur-Patti route but the Punjab government is not showing any interest for providing the land for laying the tracks. The railways has decided to bear 50% of the cost of land.

Singh was in town to inspect the Ferozepur railway division. He was accompanied by Rajesh Aggarwal, divisional railway manager, Ferozepur.

The Ferozepur-Patti rail track when constructed will connect two important regions of the state – Malwa and Majha. Almost 70 hectares of land is needed in Ferozepur and 95.68 hectares in Tarn Taran to construct this 25.47-km-long Ferozepur-Patti stretch. It will reduce the distance between Ferozepur and Amritsar from 118 km to 86 km. Besides, the distance between Amritsar and Mumbai will be reduced by 240km.

In 2013, then railway minister Pawan Kmar Bansal had given a green signal to this project but it has been hanging fire since then. This rail link is vital to join the border districts of Ferozepur and Amritsar, besides connecting them to Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Gujarat to boost their economy.

Singh said, for the other two projects — Anandpur Sahib-Mukerian and Rajpura-Mohali rail links — land is required but has not been provided by the state so far.