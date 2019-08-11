38 of 75 districts in UP received deficient rainfall: IMD

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 21:40 IST

Over half of the districts in Uttar Pradesh witnessed deficient rainfall this year, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per data, 38 of the total 75 districts received deficient rainfall (between June 1 and August 11) this year. Of these, Kanpur Dehat was the driest, receiving 67%less rainfall (categorised in the ‘large deficiency’ region).

Bulandshahr (-55%), Pilibhit (-50%), Mahoba (-52%) Aligarh (-46%), Mathura (-47%), Unnao (-44%), Kaushambi (-40%), Azamgarh (-40%) were among the rain deficient districts. Majority of these were in the western, central and Rohilkhand regions of UP.

Experts believe that this was because of a weaker south-eastern monsoon in the regions.

“The movement of south-eastern monsoon was weakened as it moved towards central India from the east. This was caused by an influx of cold westerly winds that resulted in high pressure,” said Utkarsh Rao, a senior meteorologist.

A large section of the sugarcane and paddy growing region of the state comes under the districts where the rainfall was deficient. This is expected to have an effect on the produce of Kharif crops.

“Deficient rainfall in any part of the state is a major challenge for us. I have called a meeting with senior officials over the issue to devise ways for arranging irrigation for crops across the state,” said Dharmendra Pal Singh, irrigation minister of UP.

However, 30 other districts of the state, mostly in the central and eastern parts, received normal rainfall. These included Lucknow (11%), Barabanki (12%), Sultanpur (3%) and others.

Only seven districts received excess rainfall. Shrawasti located on the Indo-Nepal border recorded 67% more rainfall. Bahraich (25%), Balrampur (20%), Ballia (32%), Basti (47%) and Ambedkarnagar (46%) were the others districts. Bareilly (34%) was the only district in western UP to receive excess rainfall this year.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 21:40 IST