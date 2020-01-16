38-year-old man run over by unidentified vehicle, dies

cities

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 21:32 IST

Gurugram A 38-year-old man was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit him while he was crossing a road at Rithoj village in Sohna on Wednesday night.

According to the police, Rambir, the victim, was a resident of Damdama in Sohna and worked as a security guard at a private real estate company in Rithoj village. The incident took place around 8.30pm on Wednesday when he was on his way to work.

In the police complaint, Balbir Singh, a relative of the victim, said that Rambir was on duty from 7pm to 7am every day. On Wednesday, when Singh was going towards his house in his car, he saw a crowd at the victim’s office. “I got out of my car and saw that Rambir was lying on the road, bleeding profusely. The people standing there informed me that an unidentified vehicle had hit him,” he said.

Police said that Singh took the victim to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. He had sustained fatal injuries to his head and leg.

Sajjan Kumar, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Bhondsi police station, said, “The man had died on the spot. We are yet to identify the suspected driver. We are investigating the case.”

A case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bhondsi police station on Thursday.

In a separate incident, three people were injured after a cab driver lost control of his car and collided with an autorickshaw and a motorcycle near the Signature Tower flyover on Thursday evening. The police said that the people sustained minor injuries and their condition is stable.

According to the police, the incident took place around 6.20pm on Thursday, when the driver of a Toyota Camry lost control of the vehicle and hit a divider.

Anil, head constable (HC), Sector 29 police station, said, “The car first hit the divider. Due to the impact of the collision, the direction of the car changed and it then hit a motorcycle and an autorickshaw. The motorcycle rider, autorickshaw driver and driver of the car sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.”

Traffic congestion was reported for around 30 minutes on National Highway-48 after the accident.