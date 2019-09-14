4 held, 43 let off with warning at illegal party in Gurugram farmhouse

cities

Gurugram Police raided a farmhouse near Bandhwari village in DLF Phase-1 late Friday and arrested four men for allegedly serving liquor without a licence to the guests. Thirty-four men and nine women, who were allegedly drinking liquor at the party, were questioned and let off with a warning. At least 120 beer bottles were recovered from the farmhouse.

Police said they were “tipped off about a rave party” at Mannat Park on Behrampur Road, near Bandhwari. However, no narcotic substance was recovered during the raid.

A team of police officials, upon reaching the spot, heard loud music playing and about 45 people dancing. Four men were serving liquor to the guests.

Chander Mohan, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), east, said, “A case has been registered against the farmhouse owner and workers for organising the party without requisite permission and serving liquor illegally. No narcotic was recovered, so it was not a rave party,” he said.

A senior police official, requesting anonymity, said that the invite for the party was advertised online with a line-up of four musicians and an entry fee of ₹1,000 was to be paid to register on the guest list. Over 120 beer bottles and a bottle each of vodka and whisky were recovered from a room in the farmhouse.

“Police had received information of several such parties being organised on weekends in the area on Gurugram-Faridabad road,” an official said.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said that the owner and the manager of the farmhouse escaped when the police were questioning other suspects.

The four suspects, identified as Harish Singh, Himanshu Singh, Mukesh Singh, all from Uttarakhand, and Vishwajit, from Rohtak, who were serving liquor to guests, were arrested. They were produced in the district court on Saturday, said police.

A case was registered against the suspects under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 61 of The Punjab Excise Act at DLF Phase-1 police station.

In August, the police and the excise department officials had raided a birthday party at a pub in Sector 29, where about 20 underage students (below legal drinking age of 25) were caught drinking.

