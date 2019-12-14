4 men take away ATM carrying ₹28 lakh in Sangrur

cities

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 17:38 IST

Four miscreants fled with an automatic teller machine (ATM) carrying ₹28.15 lakh at Panjgaraian village near Sherpur town, around 40km from Sangrur, on Friday night.

The police said that the accused came in a silver Renault Duster at around 2am, uprooted the ATM of State Bank of India (SBI) in the village with a gas-cutting machine and fled with it around 3am.

Station house officer (SHO) of Sherpur police station, Ramandeep Singh, said it appears that the accused came from Manki side and fled towards Manal village.

“Accused decamped with the ATM machine after uprooting it. Police are scanning footages of nearby CCTV cameras to get hold of them,” said the SHO.

A case was registered under Sections 457 (house-breaking) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sherpur police station against unidentified persons.

.