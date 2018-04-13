40% MBBS students stress over syllabus, parental expectations and competition: Study

About 40% of medical students are stressed by their syllabus, teaching methods in classrooms, competition with peers and high parental expectations, revealed a recent study.

The department of community medicine recently surveyed 169 MBBS students to find out their perception of stress, its management and effects to academic performance . “In today’s ultra-competitive environment, students are exposed to more stress than ever, which is either related to studies, examination, peers, teachers or parents,” said researchers.

While only three students said they don’t feel stressed, 101 students had mild stress. Moderate and severe stress was found in 65 students from first and second-year of the four-year MBBS course. “The high prevalence of mild and moderate stress emphasises the need for implementing intervention for the students,” said Dr Violet Pinto, associate professor and main author of the study.

Most students (127) identified high parental pressure and competition with peers (122) as the major reason for stress. Others reasons were vast syllabus (95), nature of teaching (90), involvement in classroom (83) and frequent examinations (39).

Dr Alok Singh, additional president of central Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), said, “Most of the students have their families dependent on them, who expect them to get married and start working soon. It becomes difficult to excel with that kind of existing pressure,” said Singh.

More than 50% of students said they choose social media to destress. Psychiatrists said rather than depending on social media, the students should invest more time in physical activities or healthy discussions among themselves.

Dr Sagar Mundada, psychiatrist, said, “Most colleagues or friends of students on social media are doctors, who keep putting up posts about their own achievements. Constant exposure to these posts can aggravate stress,” said Mundada.