₹514-cr proposals passed in mins; 14 new bridges to come up

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:56 IST

With the code of conduct for the upcoming Assembly election around the corner, the civic body is trying to approve as many proposals as possible with little time for discussion. On Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) standing committee approved more than 50 proposals, worth ₹514 crore in 10 minutes. This includes allotment of ₹208 crore for new bridges and ₹157 crore for work on stormwater drains in Byculla.

The bridges proposal includes a nod for building 14 new bridges, of which seven — Hansbhugra bridge in Bandra, Dhobighat bridge over Majas nullah in Andheri (East), Meghwadi Junction near InOrbit Mall in Andheri, bridge over Piramal Nullah in Goregaon, bridge near D-Mart in Malad, Ratan Nagar bridge over Dahisar river in Borivli and Juhu Tara bridge in Bandra —would be built as per the latest design-build-transfer method and cost ₹91.42 crore. Sanjay Darade, chief engineer for bridges, said, ‘This is the first time the bridges will be built according to the latest policy wherein contractors will enjoy a 0.1% incentive if they finish work before time and 0.2% penalty if work is delayed. The bridges will have a defect liability period of five years.” The work period for these bridges ranges between three and six months.

The BMC will also build seven more bridges in R/North (Dahisar) and R south (Kandivli) wards at a cost of ₹117 crore. Of this, a skywalk from Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivli station (West) to Pravin Sanghvi Road will cost ₹66.25 crore. A senior official from the bridges department said, “The skywalk will be made with structural steel.”The civic body also approved a proposal to build a box storm water drain system and lay SWD pipes in Byculla area at a cost of ₹157.60 crore. Proposals worth ₹123 crores for many other works were also approved.

100% WATER CUT ON FRIDAY AND SATURDAY IN BANDRA

The BMC on Wednesday issued a notice for a 100% water cut on Friday and Saturday in Bandra Railway Terminal supply zone. Evening supply at Dharavi Main Road, Ganesh Temple Road, AKG Nagar, Dilip Kadam Marg, Kumbharwada, Sant Gorakumbhar Marg and morning supply in Prem Nagar, Naik Nagar, Jasmine Mill road, Matunga Labour camp, 90 Feet Road, MG Corad, Dharavi Loop rRad, Sant Rohidas road will also be affected. The BMC will carry out leakage repair work near Teacher’s colony in Santacruz (East).

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 23:56 IST