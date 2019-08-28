53 get notices from Noida Authority for illegal buildings on govt land

cities

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:06 IST

Noida

The Noida authority on Wednesday said it had issued 53 notices to owners of illegal buildings built on government land in the past one month.

“The land department is conducting a survey to identify government land grabbed by people, who have built illegal buildings, in different sectors. The survey, which is still on, identified 53 such cases. We have started sending notices to start demolition and free the government land,” said MP Singh, officer on special duty, Noida authority.

The action is part of the authority’s special drive against land grabbers who have illegally constructed on government land.

The Noida Authority had acquired agricultural land from farmers in different villages before 1997. On paper, the authority had taken possession of this land. But in reality, the farmers did not give physical possession.

The farmers eventually sold this government-acquired land to buyers, who constructed buildings without permission. In some cases, the farmers themselves constructed buildings.

“We started issuing notices and demolished illegal buildings because on paper the land belongs to the authority, which has paid land compensation. We are issuing notices and demolishing the structures as per law,” Singh said.

The authority has also filed an FIR against a former assistant project engineer, his son and others for illegal construction on around 9,000 square metres government land in Sector 110. The authority is likely to demolish more illegal buildings built on government land.

“We are demolishing illegal buildings as and when all legal process are completed. We have filed FIRs against all those found grabbing government land. We have filed an FIR against ex-APE and others involved in constructing a banquet hall on 9,000 square metres land in sector 110,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, farmers’ groups are protesting the authority’s move. A group of farmers staged a protest in Bakhtawarpur and Yakubpur villages, where the authority had taken action on illegal structures last week.

“We are planning to start an agitation outside the Noida Authority’s sector 6 office because the officials are harassing the farmers. Our agitation will intensify if the authority does not stop the drive against our houses,” said Prem Singh, a farmer from Nagli village.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 23:06 IST