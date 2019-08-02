60-year-old kills herself in Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:00 IST

A 60-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a hook attached to the roof of her house in a village in Farrukhnagar on Friday early morning. The police said that no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

According to the police, the deceased was a homemaker. She lived with her husband and son.

The incident took place on Friday around 4:30am when the woman was found hanging by her son.

Satyawan, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Farrukhnagar police station said, “She was found hanging from a hook, which was attached to the roof of her house. It was her son who found her body. No suicide note was found at the spot. The police are investigating the matter.”

According to the police, the family members of the deceased denied that she was under any duress.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

This is at least the fifth incident of suicide that has taken place in the city in less than two weeks.

On July 23, a 14-year-old girl had allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling pipe at her house in Ghata village in Sector 55. The police had said that no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Rajpal, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Sector 56 police station had said, “The girl’s father wanted her to go to Banda, where her grandmother lives. He wanted her grandmother to take care of the girl. However, she did not want to go. On Tuesday, when her parents and elder sister left the home, she hanged herself while her younger sister and two brothers were asleep in the room.”

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 21:44 IST