Home / Cities / 63 booked since June 19 for visiting Malshej Ghat near Thane during lockdown

63 booked since June 19 for visiting Malshej Ghat near Thane during lockdown

cities Updated: Jul 01, 2020 01:56 IST
Anamika Gharat
A total of 63 picnickers who visited the waterfalls in Malshej Ghat along the Thane-Ahmednagar Road have been booked for flouting the lockdown norms since June 19. The spot is a popular attraction owing to its waterfalls and scenic mountains.

“Till now 63 people have been booked since June 19 under sections 144 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for disobedience and unlawful assembly,” said senior inspector Suhas Kharmate from Tokawade police station.

The Thane district collector on June 19 had issued a circular, prohibiting entry to all monsoon picnic spots, including waterfalls, trekking points and dams, across the district. The collector had imposed section 144 as well as section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, prohibiting citizens from going anywhere along the 1-km perimeter of waterfalls, trekking spots, rivers, lakes, dams and picnic spots in Thane district. The collector stated that it is impossible to maintain social distancing at such places points and visiting them will increase the spread of Covid-19.

Places near Malshej Ghat, such as Pimpalgaon Joga Dam, Harishchandragad, Ajoba Hill Fort and Naneghat, all are closed and even locals are not allowed to visit these spots.

Kharmate said, “After the government declared the lockdown, villagers from areas near the ghat have been abiding by the lockdown norms and none of them ventured out unless there has been an emergency. However, many others from across the city failed to abide by the lockdown norms and visited the spot for picnic. We have seen people visitors regularly here since Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall this month.”

He claimed that visitors come in private vehicles and there are around seven-eight passengers in one car, violating all social distancing norms.

