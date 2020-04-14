70-yr-old man with no travel history tests positive in Jalandhar

cities

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 23:49 IST

JALANDHAR A 70-year-old man of Basti Danish Manda tested positive for novel coronavirus in Jalandhar on Tuesday. With this, 25 positive cases, including two deaths, have been reported so far from the district, which is second highest in the state.

Jalandhar health department nodal officer Dr TPS Sandhu said the patient was admitted to the local civil hospital with severe respiratory problem. He said the patient has no travel history and his son works for a company where an employee was found positive on Monday. In Jalandhar, at least six positive patients neither have any travel history nor were they came across in close contact with a known patient.

The district administration has sealed the Basti Danish Manda area family members have been put under isolation

Meanwhile, two more patients — the daughter and daughter-in-law of Punjab’s first corona casualty Baldev Singh — were declared free of the virus on Tuesday, while four other family members were discharged from the civil hospital, SBS Nagar.