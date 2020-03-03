80 more FIRs takes total count to 334, 1060 people arrested or detained so far

cities

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 00:10 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested over 1,000 people so far in 334 cases registered in connection with the communal riots in north-east Delhi. However, the two special investigation teams (SITs), set up to probe the violence across north-east Delhi, are yet to arrest anyone in murders of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer, Ankit Sharma, and police constable, Ratan Lal.

The police are yet to catch suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Mohammad Tahir Hussain, who has been linked to Ankit Sharma’s killing despite investigators claiming that they were conducting raids at Hussain’s hideouts in Delhi and other states.

Until the registration of the case and facing suspension from the party, Hussain had been claiming that he himself was a victim of the communal violence and was ready to cooperate with the police in Sharma’s case.

Like Hussain, one Shahrukh, the man who was caught on camera pointing a gun at a policeman, has also managed to evade arrest.

There are also no leads in the investigation into the alleged attack on DCP Shahdara, Amit Sharma, and ACP Anuj Kumar at Chand Bagh last Monday. Head constable Ratan Lal was with the two senior officers when he was shot dead. The two senior officers were critically injured. Around 400 security personnel who were with them fled as soon as they fell on the ground, the initial probe in the incident has revealed.

On Monday, newly appointed Delhi Police chief SN Shrivastava said, “We have registered more than 300 cases and are catching culprits against whom there is strong evidence. All the culprits will be punished so that nobody can dare to disturb communal harmony in future.”

The police chief said Aman committee meetings are being held regularly to bring back peace and communal harmony in the riots-affected areas in north-east Delhi.

Four teams of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) led by its director Deepa Verma and other senior officials visited four areas on Monday and collected samples for examination.