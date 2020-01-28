9 BHU students served notice for demonstrating in JNU’s favour

cities

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 16:42 IST

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has served warning notice to a group of nine students for protesting in support of their colleagues in Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The students associated with the Bhagat Singh Chhatra Morcha (BCM) had protested in November last year carrying a banner in Hindi saying “Narendra Modi Siksha Virodhi” (Narendra Modi, Anti-Education) to show their support to JNU students demanding a rollback in the fee hike and the police action against them.

In the notice, the BHU administration has asked the students not to indulge in such activities in future or else they would face stern disciplinary action.

The notice had been issued to Nitish Yadav of MA political science, Anupam Kumar of PhD in philosophy, Kumari Akansha of MA political science, Vivek Kumar of MA Political science, Ranjan Kumar Chandravanshi of BA (Hons) Sociology, Raj Abhishek of BA (Hons) History of arts, Shailey of BA (Hons) Arts Education, Dipak Dhanraj of BA (Hons) sociology andAyushi Bhushan of BA (hons) Arts Philosophy.

The notice says that the unauthorised procession involving students comes under the category of misconduct as per the provisions contained in BHU calendar Part-II.

BHU vice-chancellor Prof Rakesh Bhatnagar had referred the matter to standing committee on disciplinary action in November last year. The standing committee maintained that the procession, taken out without permission, affected the daily movement of the public near the Vishwanath temple, BHU.

It recommended issuing a strict warning to students.

One of the students, Vishwanath said, “On November 19, we protested against the lathi charge on JNU students. The BHU administration has served notice to us. This is unconstitutional and we oppose it.”

BHU public relations officer Dr Rajesh Singh said the students must focus on studies and maintain discipline.