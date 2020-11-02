AAP attacks MCDs over non-payment of dues to municipal teachers

cities

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 23:37 IST

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday demanded that the three BJP-ruled civic bodies must immediately release the salaries of teachers in the MCD schools who are protesting against non-payment of their dues.

Party’s incharge of MCD affairs Durgesh Pathak said despite the fact that the Delhi government had released money to the civic bodies to pay salaries, the municipal bodies have not paid the teachers.

“The Delhi government has released all funds pertaining to the salary of teachers till the month of October. The government had given Rs 175 crore to the East DMC, Rs 344 crore to North DMC and Rs 227 crore to South DMC. In total, the Delhi government has released approximately Rs 746 crore to the three MCDs. When all payments have been duly made from our side, why have the salaries not been processed yet? Why are your employees struggling to meet their daily needs? Where did the money go? This points to only one thing that BJP has used this money to fill its own pockets,” said Pathak.

Responding to the allegations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that for the last 4-5 months, the Delhi government and the AAP have been speaking about the MCDs with a “clear political bias”.

“They are levelling baseless allegations nowadays only to remain in the limelight till the MCD elections take place in the year 2022. Half of the current financial year is gone, but municipal corporations do not have even one third of their annual budget from the Delhi government. On the one hand, the Delhi government is crippling municipal corporations by stalling municipal funds and on the other hand, AAP is trying to politically damage BJP’s image by levelling baseless allegations against MCDs and their leaders,” Kapoor said.