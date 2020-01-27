Admin completes land acquisition process for first phase of Jewar airport project

cities

GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration on Monday announced that it has completed the process of taking over the physical possession of land for the first phase of Jewar airport project. The announcement came after a clash between administration officials and disgruntled farmers in Rohi village.

According to officials, 1,334 hectares of land have been handed over to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) for the project.

“Today, the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has transferred the last parcel of land acquired for Jewar airport to the Yamuna authority. In total, 1,334 hectares of land has been transferred in the first phase. This job is completed by now. The first land parcel had been transferred to the Yamuna authority on August 6, 2019. We have disbursed more than ₹3,000 crore land compensation to farmers in seven months,” said BN Singh, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Now, the land will be handed over to Zurich International AG to develop the first phase of the project, the officials said. On the whole, the administration needs to acquire 5,000 hectares of land for the mega project. But the land acquisition for phase-II will start once the Uttar Pradesh government gives its nod for the same, the officials said.

Some farmers in six villages — Ranhera, Rohi, Parohi, Kishorpur, Dayanatpur and Banwaribas — had approached the Allahabad high court, seeking higher compensation for their land. The administration is offering ₹2,500 per square metres and some farmers demanded that they should get ₹3,600 per square metres.

“The compensation amount for those land owners, who did not accept compensation, has been deposited with the land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement tribunal set up in the district as per the Section 76/77 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. Thus, as per rules, we have acquired a total of 1,334 hectares for the airport project,” said an administration official.

A special purpose vehicle has been formed in order to start work at the Jewar airport project. The newly formed Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) will get security clearances from the ministry of home affairs by January 31, paving way for construction at the site, the officials said. The YIAPL will be responsible for the development and the operations of the Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar.