After SDMC move, east Delhi school teachers asked to boost student enrolment

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 23:43 IST

New Delhi:

The east municipal corporation has launched a special drive to boost the admission process in its schools and asked all its teachers to enrol at least 20 students each in their respective institutes by September 30, including it as a criterion in their annual performance assessment report (APAR).

The south Delhi municipal corporation had launched a similar drive in August to increase enrolment in its schools.

HT had on August 15 reported how the three civic bodies -- east, south and north-- are having fewer admissions this year. The north, east and south corporations run 765, 365, and 581 schools, respectively, and cater to children up to class 5.

In an order issued to all principals of its schools earlier this week, the east MCD’s education department said, “As per the practice, an extensive drive is undertaken by the principals/teachers of the EDMC schools at the end of March every year for the enrolment of students. However, keeping in view of the prevailing situation of lockdown in March/April in the country due Covid-19, the practice could not be conducted during the current year affecting the enrolment of new students in the schools.”

Every year, the admissions start in April but this year it had begun in July due the pandemic and lockdown.

The east MCD directed its zonal education officers to take steps for maximum enrolment in its schools. “All heads of schools and teachers to conduct an extensive drive in catchment areas of their respective schools and to make an extra effort for new admissions, and at least 20 new admissions per teacher by 30.09.2020,” the order said.

Alka Sharma, additional commissioner east MCD, said the civic body has added the “enrolment of new students” as a criteria to the annual assessment report of teachers.

“After observing fewer admissions this year, we decided to launch the drive. We engaged all our contractual teachers in the drive and linked it as a criterion in their assessment report. We have around 4,000 teachers and if all of them get at least 20 new students each, we will have sufficient admissions this year,” she said.

The south civic body said a similar drive proved to be successful for their schools. Mukesh Suryan, the chairperson of the south civic body’s education committee, said, “We managed to get over 84,000 new admissions in the last one month. We are expecting to cross one lakh by the end of this month. Before the drive, we were struggling. Since the 20 admission per teacher criteria is linked to their performance assessment, each and every one is participating in the drive with a lot of enthusiasm.”

Ramnivas Solanki, president of the Delhi municipal corporation teachers’ association, said teachers do not have any issue with linking admissions with APAR. “If there are fewer admissions, the probability of engaging guest or contractual teachers will be less. We should all work together to get as many new admissions as possible. The north MCD should also launch a drive like this,” he said.

A senior official at the north MCD said, “Our teachers are already working on boosting the admission process in our schools. There is no plan to link it with APAR as of now.”