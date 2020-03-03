Agra hotels asked to report visitors’ arrival from Italy, Iran and China

lucknow

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 19:23 IST

After six suspected cases of coronavirus in Agra were referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday morning, the health department asked hotels in the city to inform the office of the chief medical officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection, said officials.

The tourists will be screened at isolation wards constituted at the District Hospital and SN Medical College in the city.

Chief medical officer (Agra) Dr Mukesh Kumar Vatsa said, “We have asked hotels in Agra to provide us details about tourists from Iran, China and Italy. Tourists will be taken for thermal screening and other tests.”

“We have constituted 10-bed isolation wards at the District Hospital and SN Medical College and Hospital in Agra. Besides, Rapid Response Team has already been formed to tackle the situation and ambulances to transport suspected patients,” he added.

The health department has also issued guidelines to the Airports Authority of India, Civil Air Terminal, Agra to inform the health department about tourists coming from Iran, China, Italy etc.

Vivek Mahajan, general manager at a five-star category hotel, said: “We have been asked to provide details of tourists from Iran, China, Italy and Japan staying in hotels. We have been given a declaration form that has to be filled by tourists in which they have to mention about various queries asked by the health department.”

Ramesh Wadhwa, president of the Hotel and Restaurant Owners’ Association, said: “We have been asked to inform about tourists from five nations, if they stay at the hotel.”