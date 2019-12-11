Air quality set to improve on Thursday

cities

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 21:20 IST

Gurugram Air quality in the city deteriorated on Wednesday to a value of 370 (‘very poor’), as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 4pm air quality index (AQI) bulletin, from 331 on Tuesday. The air quality has been ‘very poor’ for a week.

As per the CPCB bulletin, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida had ‘severe’ air.

However, light to moderate rain and faster winds have been predicted on Thursday, which are expected to improve the air quality. As per the CPCB’s prediction, air quality on Thursday is likely to be in the ‘poor’ to ‘moderate’ category.

Particulate matter (PM) 2.5 level on Thursday was at a maximum of 260ug/m3, as per the CPCB’s air quality monitor at Vikas Sadan.

Friday too is predicted to have ‘moderate’ air quality, with wind speed averaging around 20kmph.

“Rain clouds have started to form over Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Rajasthan and could bring showers on Thursday late afternoon/evening. Colder days are to follow,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, senior scientist, India Meteorology Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature is predicted to drop to 21 degrees Celsius on Thursday, and further to around 19 degrees Celsius on Friday, as per the IMD. The maximum temperature on Wednesday rose marginally to 23 degrees Celsius from 21.9 degrees Celsius the previous day.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday was 7.8 degrees Celsius, a marginal rise from 7.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The minimum temperature on Thursday and Friday is likely to be around 10 degrees Celsius.