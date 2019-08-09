Alert after bomb threat at Delhi airport

delhi

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 21:29 IST

Passengers flying to Dubai and Riyadh from the Delhi airport on Thursday night were put through thorough frisking by security agencies after a caller alleged that a woman will blow up one of these flights within hours. Police officers said the call was traced to Chennai and efforts to track the caller are being made.

According to Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officers, it was around 9pm when a man called at the Gurugram-based Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) call centre claiming that a woman known to him is on her way to airport.

“He said the woman is wearing green-coloured clothes and that she will blow up one of the flights departing to Saudi Arabia or Dubai. Without divulging any other detail, the man disconnected the call. The call centre employee then conveyed the same to the Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC), which roped in the CISF and the Delhi Police,” said an officer not authorised to speak tot he media.

The officer said the airport is already on a high alert in light of revoking of Article 370 and Independence Day. “After the call, security on the air side was also tightened and flights scheduled to depart from Delhi were checked thoroughly. Nothing suspicious was found. Luggage of the passengers and other cargo going in these flights was also checked by anti-sabotage teams,” the officer added.

Deputy commissioner of police (Delhi airport) Sanjay Bhatia confirmed the incident and said that the call was non-specific. “A bomb threat assessment committee was set up to analyse the situation. We are trying to trace the caller. Security at the airport is already tight and our men are keeping watch on every suspicious activity,”

It was on Monday that a general alert was issued with security agencies in the national Capital after the Centre scrapped Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. As many as 3,000 additional personnel of the Delhi Police were deployed at airports, Metro stations, markets, bus terminals, railway stations and shopping malls in order to ensure law and order in the city.

On Wednesday, the Delhi airport had urged domestic flyers to reach the airport at least three hours in advance and international passengers four hours prior to the take off in light of the security alert.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 19:56 IST