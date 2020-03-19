e-paper
Home / Cities / Amarinder terms Gogoi’s RS nomination ‘wrong and questionable’

Amarinder terms Gogoi’s RS nomination ‘wrong and questionable’

cities Updated: Mar 19, 2020 23:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Chandigarh Chief minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday termed former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi’s nomination to the Rajya Sabha as “wrong and questionable”.

During a conclave to mark the completion of three years of his government, Amarinder said the nomination clearly indicated that he had been useful to the current government at the Centre. “Gogoi’s nomination has definitely caused eyebrows to be raised. Any sensible person would be against such a move by the government,” he said, adding, “Governments had to realise their responsibility, they cannot use institutions for political benefit”.

Noting that former defence personnel, judges and others often enter politics and contest elections, the CM observed that Gen JJ Singh (retired) had been pitted against him by the Akalis in the last Assembly polls. “Gogoi is also entitled to get into politics, but he should have faced election after 4-5 years of retirement,” he said. Amarinder claimed that even though his government had nominated retired judges to various commissions, they had no political or government standing.

‘HALF OF PUNJAB CAN’T PRODUCE BIRTH CERTIFICATE’

Opposing the CAA, NRC and NPR as absurd and unconstitutional, Amarinder said half of Punjab, including him, could not produce birth certificates to prove their Indianness.

Pointing out that most people in Punjab came from Pakistan, he asked if the Centre expected them to go to Pakistan to look for proof of birth. “Even I don’t have a birth certificate. These things did not exist when I was born. This will make me a `doubtful character’ under the Centre’s new census system,” he said.

‘Not interested in leaving Punjab’

Amarinder said he was not interested in leaving Punjab for national politics, and added that Rahul Gandhi definitely had it in him to lead the party and revive its glory. “The choice of the next leadership rested with the Congress Working Committee (CWC), and everyone wanted the party to revive and regain the ground it had lost,” he said. Underscoring the need for a new leadership to emerge, he said it was not fair to further push Sonia Gandhi, who had been keeping unwell.

