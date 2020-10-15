e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ambala BKU chief among 14 booked for blocking highway, second FIR in 24 hours

Ambala BKU chief among 14 booked for blocking highway, second FIR in 24 hours

A fresh FIR was also lodged against 300 unidentified farmers.

cities Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 23:23 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Bhavey Nagpal
Hindustan Times, Ambala
         

A day after farmers under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) showed black flags to the BJP’s tractor rally in Naraingarh, 14 farmers including the union’s chief Malkit Singh, were booked for blocking the NH 344 also known as Ambala-Roorkee national highway.

This is the second FIR against the agitating farmers in the last 24 hours. A fresh FIR was also lodged against 300 unidentified farmers.

In his complaint to the police, Ram Singh, a resident of Lonto village in Naraingarh, and a farmer said, “On Wednesday, I was going towards Ambala City at 1 pm and when I reached near Milan Palace, the protesters (named in the FIR) armed with sticks had blocked the highway, due to which commuters had to face a lot of trouble. When I asked them to clear the way, they threatened to kill me.”

Police said that the FIR was lodged against Malkit Singh, Ramdhan, Satish, Gurdev, Dhanna Singh, Naib Singh, Gaurav, Brijpal, Viru, Sarvan Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Lucky, Ajay Saini, and Manjeet under Sections 148, 149, 323, 341, 427 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the National Highways Act.

BKU state president Gurnam Singh Chaduni met Ambala superintendent of police (SP) Rajesh Kalia and Ambala Range IG Y Puran Kumar on the matter.

Y Puran Kumar said that the probe is ongoing and the district police will act accordingly.

top news
‘If agreements aren’t honoured...:’ Jaishankar explains stand-off with China
‘If agreements aren’t honoured...:’ Jaishankar explains stand-off with China
BJP leader allegedly shoots man dead in presence of officials in UP
BJP leader allegedly shoots man dead in presence of officials in UP
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP Highlights: KXIP beat RCB by 8 wickets
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP Highlights: KXIP beat RCB by 8 wickets
CBI questions family members of 4 accused in Hathras rape case
CBI questions family members of 4 accused in Hathras rape case
Luv Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha’s son, in Congress’ final list for Bihar polls
Luv Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha’s son, in Congress’ final list for Bihar polls
Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, other J&K political parties team up for Article 370
Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, other J&K political parties team up for Article 370
‘Easy to give speeches, need 56-inch chest to work for poor’: JP Nadda
‘Easy to give speeches, need 56-inch chest to work for poor’: JP Nadda
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In