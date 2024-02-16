Amid ED summons, Delhi CM Kejriwal moves motion of confidence in assembly

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday placed a motion to seek a vote of confidence in the assembly. The discussion on this motion will happen tomorrow, and the House has been adjourned until then. New Delhi, India - Feb. 15, 2024: Delhi Vidhan Sabha Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Finance minister Atishi Marlena during the Budget Session of Delhi Vidhan Sabha Assembly in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, February 15, 2024. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

The announcement came days after the Enforcement Directorate once again summoned the Aam Aadami Party chief, for the sixth time, in connection with an ongoing investigation into the now-scrapped liquor policy.

Kejriwal, who has denied any wrongdoing, alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party tried to poach AAP MLAs and topple his government using law enforcement agencies.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.