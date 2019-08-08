Another rap on the knuckles for JW Marriott, fined Rs 5 lakh

chandigarh

Already fined ₹25,000 for charging GST on fruits, JW Marriott hotel, Sector 35, has now been fined ₹5 lakh for possessing liquor bottles without the mandatory hologram.

The fine was imposed by Rakesh Kumar Popli, additional commissioner, UT excise and taxation department, in an order issued on Thursday.

A team of the UT excise and taxation department had visited the five-star hotel on July 25, and examined the hotel’s taxation records.

During the inspection, it discovered seven liquor bottles without holograms. The team had inspected the hotel after deputy commissioner Mandeep Singh Brar had ordered a probe into the hotel charging goods and services tax (GST) on fruits.

The bottles recovered included those of Chivas Regal, Cragganmore, Clynelish, Rowson’s Reserve, and Antiquity Blue. According to excise officials, Rowson’s Reserve was not among the liquor brands permitted by the department.

Besides, the sale and stock register and inspection notebook was not produced at the time of inspection. It was produced later, during the proceedings before the collector, who found that the registers were not authenticated.

TOLD TO DESTROY TWO BOTTLES

The department has directed the hotel to either destroy or take permission from it for two bottles found with the hotel, which are not allowed under the UT excise policy.

The department order reads, “Two brands of IFL (imported foreign liquor) were in the possession of the hotel, which are not approved by the department for the current policy year. But, the brands were purchased by the hotel in 2012 and 2017 when they were registered by the department. The hotel is directed to either get approval of the said labels/brands as per clause 10 of the Excise Policy, 2019-2020, or destroy the liquor under the Punjab Excise Act.”

DOUBLE TROUBLE

On July 27, the excise department had slapped a ₹25,000-fine on the hotel for violating GST norms.

The action came after actor Rahul Bose shared a clip on Twitter where he narrated how he was charged ₹442 for two bananas at the five-star hotel. He even showed the bill, which included ₹67.50 GST.

Taking suo motu notice of Bose’s tweet, the UT deputy commissioner had ordered a probe into the charging of GST by a three-member committee of the UT excise and taxation department, which indicted the hotel.

FIR AGAINST ANOTHER HOTEL

In a separate order, Popli directed the excise department to lodge a police complaint against Hotel Turquoise, Industrial and Business Park, Phase 2, for serving liquor (meant for sale in Haryana only) on the hotel premises without a valid licence.

A fine of ₹50,000 was also imposed on Punjab Store, Sector 9, for promoting liquor through a signboard. At the shop the sales and stock register and inspection notebook was not produced on demand at the time of inspection.

EXCISE DEPT’S CRACKDOWN

On August 2, four restaurants — Mainland China, Bargain Booze, Purple Frog and Culture, all located in Sector 26, — were fined ₹2 lakh each for storing liquor bottles without mandatory hologram.

Besides, an equal fine was imposed on restaurant Lumos in Industrial Area, Phase 1, for serving liquor at a private party without licence. Also, the stock register was neither maintained nor authenticated by the excise department.

Horse Shoe Bar Exchange, Industrial Area, Phase 2, was fined ₹2 lakh for allowing customers to consume liquor purchased from outside.

IN NEWS FOR ALL THE WRONG REASONS

July 25: Found stocking liquor bottles without mandatory hologram

July 27: Fined ₹25,000 for charging GST on order of two bananas by actor Rahul Bose

August 8: Fined ₹5 lakh for storing liquor bottles without hologram. Directed to destroy or take permission for two liquor bottles not allowed under UT excise policy.

