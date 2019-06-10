Thunderstorm in Mumbai; 11 flights diverted as airport partially suspends ops

Operations at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport were partially suspended on Monday due to clouds and thunderstorm in the city.

A United Airlines from Newark to Mumbai diverted to Delhi and a GoAir flight from Delhi to Mumbai diverted to Ahmedabad are among the 11 flights that have been rerouted so far, said a Mumbai International Airport Pvt. Ltd spokesperson.

Meanwhile, secondary runway 14 has been opened for arrivals.

More details are awaited.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 22:18 IST