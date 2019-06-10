Today in New Delhi, India
Thunderstorm in Mumbai; 11 flights diverted as airport partially suspends ops

Operations at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport were suspended on Monday due to clouds and thunderstorm in the city.

mumbai Updated: Jun 10, 2019 22:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Mumbai airport,flights at Mimbai airport,Mumbai airport arrival
Arrival of flights at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport was put on hold on Monday due to clouds and thunderstorm.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT File Photo)

Operations at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport were partially suspended on Monday due to clouds and thunderstorm in the city.

A United Airlines from Newark to Mumbai diverted to Delhi and a GoAir flight from Delhi to Mumbai diverted to Ahmedabad are among the 11 flights that have been rerouted so far, said a Mumbai International Airport Pvt. Ltd spokesperson.

Meanwhile, secondary runway 14 has been opened for arrivals.

More details are awaited.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 22:18 IST

