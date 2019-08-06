Article 370: Tihar jail officials tell Kashmiri prisoners not to go by rumours

cities

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 22:05 IST

New Delhi

Officials in Delhi’s Tihar jail have held a series of meetings and briefed prisoners and jail staff after the Union government scrapped Article 370 to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

A senior prison officer, who did not wish to be named, said the meetings were held to ensure there was no problem for or by Kashmiri prisoners lodged in different jails. There are around 40 such prisoners in Tihar.

“Every jail superintendent was directed to hold meeting with their staff within each jail and maintain highest degree of vigilance. There is already enough security in jail so it should not be a problem. We have not shifted any prisoner from Kashmir,” another senior prison official, who also wished to remain anonymous, said.

Another prison officer said that after the staff meeting, deputy superintendents of each jail met Kashmiri prisoners and urged them not to believe in rumours.

“On Sunday, a fake report surfaced about separatist leader and chairman of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik falling ill in Tihar. We showed them the statement of our director general who denied it. They were also advised not to indulge in violence or protest,” he said.

Malik’s wife had released a video message, saying she was worried about her husband’s health in Tihar. Besides Malik, another separatist leader from Kashmir, Shabbir Shah, is also lodged in Tihar. Shah is the president of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party.

INTERSTATE COORDINATION MEETING

An interstate coordination meeting was held at the Delhi police headquarters. Delhi Police said the meeting was held to discuss security preparedness ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

Representatives from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Gurugram, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh police were attended the meeting.Delhi police have increased security and directed police stations across the city to maintain tight vigil.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 22:05 IST