Aryan Gupta of Jammu tops J&K in JEE-Main, says mock tests helped him score well

Aryan Gupta of Jammu tops J&K in JEE-Main, says mock tests helped him score well

With 99.77 percentile in Main, 18-year-old steps up preparation for JEE-Advanced on September 27 “as there’s no alternative to hard work”

chandigarh Updated: Sep 12, 2020 13:00 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Aryan Gupta, 18, of Jammu topped J&K in the JEE Main, the result of which was declared on Friday night. He plans to undertake as many mock tests as possible and analyse his performance in the run-up to the JEE Advanced on September 27.
Aryan Gupta, 18, of Jammu topped J&K in the JEE Main, the result of which was declared on Friday night. He plans to undertake as many mock tests as possible and analyse his performance in the run-up to the JEE Advanced on September 27.(HT Photo)
         

Aryan Gupta, 18, of Jammu scored 99.77 percentile to top the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE), Main, in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday night.

Aryan attributes his success to classroom coaching at a local institute coupled with consistent hard work and family support. “My father, Anil Gupta, is an engineer in the J&K high court and my mother Ruchi is a homemaker. I have an elder sister, who is pursuing MBA from Jammu University. They all played a big role in motivating me. The experienced faculty at the coaching institute where I studied for two years and the mock tests enabled me to do well,” he said.

Based on the results of the JEE-Main exam, which was conducted from September 1 to 6 amid strict Covid-19 guidelines, candidates are eligible to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, the one-stop entrance test to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). JEE-Advanced is scheduled to take place on September 27.

“For the next 15 days, I will go for as many mock tests as possible and analyse my performance,” said Aryan, who studied up to six hours a day while preparing for the JEE Main papers.

“My aim is to study computer science at IIT, Delhi,” he said. “One has to stay focused. There is no alternative to hard work. Since the JEE syllabus is vast, one should have the right guidance, study material and take as many mock tests to do well,” he added.

