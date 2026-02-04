Dhanbad , Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday accused the Centre of step-motherly treatment towards the state and said it has been deliberately made poor and weak through a well-planned strategy. At JMM foundation day, Jharkhand CM Soren alleges step-motherly treatment by Centre

"The Centre maintains a step-motherly approach towards Jharkhand. We have to struggle for our rights. I have resolved to fight for our rights, even if we have to go for a legal battle," Soren said while addressing the 54th foundation of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha at Golf Ground in Dhanbad.

Soren said the JMM was founded at midnight on February 4, 1973, and that celebrations in Dhanbad held special significance as the party was formed there by its founding leaders.

"Jharkhand has been deliberately made poor and weak in a well-planned manner, as they had to develop other states with buildings, roads, railways and drainage systems. Where will the labourers come from? So, some states have deliberately been kept as source of labour," Soren added.

He said God had blessed Jharkhand with so many resources, both above and below the ground.

"Had the policymakers made the right decision for the state, it would have been a leading state in the country," the JMM president said.

"Our state has provided resources to the entire nation, but the people have received sufferings, poverty, and illiteracy in return," the CM alleged.

Highlighting the plight of tribal people from the state working in tea gardens in different parts of the country, Soren said they were taken to tea gardens in Siliguri, Arunachal Pradesh and other regions several decades ago. He said they have not received their due rights and are still struggling for survival.

"They have contributed to the development of various states but have not got their due rights. They are agitating for survival, but no one took cognizance of their plight. I will meet the prime minister in this regard and urge for improvement in their living conditions," he said.

He called upon tribals across the country to be united.

Soren also appealed to people to remain alert against anti-Jharkhand forces and urged unity during the upcoming urban local body polls.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.