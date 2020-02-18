e-paper
Home / Cities / Bains seeks inquiry into marketing of oil during Guru Nank birth anniv celebrations

Bains seeks inquiry into marketing of oil during Guru Nank birth anniv celebrations

cities Updated: Feb 18, 2020 23:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

The Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) has accused the officials of Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs of benefiting mafias by marketing the subsidised kerosene oil supplied by the Union government on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Addressing a press meet at his office in Kot Mangal Singh on Tuesday, LIP president Simarjeet Singh Bains said that the Union government had sanctioned 61.9 lakh litres of oil at subsidised rate of ₹38.8 per litre, including GST, for Gurdwara committees and other religious organisations.

While only around 40,000 litres oil was availed by them, rest of the oil has been marketed by the mafias backed by the state government. It was also sold by depot holders for ₹62 per litre, he said.

Bains said he had contacted principal secretary of Punjab civil supply department, KAP Sinha, around two weeks ago but Sinha failed to give satisfactory reply.

Bains said that he has written to the Union petroleum ministry seeking inquiry into the matter.

State food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said that the Union government had provided the oil at normal rates and Bains was making false claims. “The oil was supplied by the Punjab government. If any official or employee is found involved in marketing the oil, required action would be taken against those found guilty,” he added.

