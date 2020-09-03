e-paper
Banker murder case: Villagers block highway in Jhajjar, seek CBI probe

Banker murder case: Villagers block highway in Jhajjar, seek CBI probe

The agitators pitched tents on the highway near their village around 9am and hadn’t lifted the protest till the filing this report.

cities Updated: Sep 03, 2020 01:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Protesters from Jhajjar’s Dighal village blocking the highway connecting Rohtak and Rewari on Wednesday.
Protesters from Jhajjar's Dighal village blocking the highway connecting Rohtak and Rewari on Wednesday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
         

Hundreds of villagers from Jhajjar’s Dighal under the banner of Ahlawat Khap blocked the national highway- 71 that connects Rohtak to Rewari on Wednesday.

The agitators pitched tents on the highway near their village around 9am and hadn’t lifted the protest till the filing this report.

They have been demanding the arrest of the killer of Dheeraj Ahlawat, who worked as the senior vice-president of a bank in Gurugram. Ahlawat’s body was recovered from a canal in Delhi on August 12, a week after he had gone missing.

Jai Singh, president of Ahlawat Khap, said they are suspecting the involvement of one of his close friends, but the police have failed to arrest the suspect.

“The Gurugram police have formed a special investigation team (SIT), but they have failed to arrest the criminals. We demand this case be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation,” he added.

Beri SDM Ravinder Kumar and DSP Naresh were also present at the protest site, where heavy police force was deployed.

