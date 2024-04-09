 1 held, huge cache of explosives seized: Cops | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

1 held, huge cache of explosives seized: Cops

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Apr 09, 2024 08:46 AM IST

The Karnataka police on Monday intercepted a substantial cache of explosives near the border of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and arrested the person transporting the hazardous materials

The Karnataka police on Monday intercepted a substantial cache of explosives near the border of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and arrested the person transporting the hazardous materials, according to people familiar with the matter.

The police on Monday seized the explosives from the car. (HT)
The police on Monday seized the explosives from the car. (HT)

The police said that the seizure took place at the Nangali check post in Mulabagilu taluk of Kolar district during a routine inspection of vehicles. Zakir Hussain (40), who was transporting the explosives, was arrested and the police seized 1,200 gelatin sticks, 7 box wires, and 6 detonators concealed within a vehicle, they added. Kolar SP M Narayan said, “We have arrested a person, seized a large cache of explosives, and used a car for transporting them. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the explosives were being transported from Madanapalli in Andhra Pradesh to a stone quarry in the city. The exact reason for the explosives will be known soon after arresting another accused who is at large. A police team was sent to Madanapalli to trace the accused. A case was registered at Nangali police station under the explosives act.”

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

This comes in the backdrop of heightened security following recent events, including the Rameshwaram cafe blast in Whitefield, Bengaluru. On March 19, a similar discovery was made in Bengaluru, where explosive materials were found abandoned near Prakriya School in Bellandur in the city. Recent bomb threats targeting schools in Bengaluru and other states have heightened anxieties about potential security threats. While subsequent probes deemed these threats to be unfounded, the discovery of explosives in close proximity to educational institutions underscores the need for heightened vigilance, the police added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / 1 held, huge cache of explosives seized: Cops
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On