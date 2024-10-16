142 houses flooded as heavy rains bring Bengaluru to a standstill, water from over 100 homes cleared

Bengaluru faced severe disruptions on Tuesday as relentless rain caused widespread flooding, affecting 142 houses and leaving several roads submerged. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) reported that 52 areas across the city were hit by waterlogging, with 39 trees uprooted due to the downpour, news agency ANI reported. Residents walk through waterlogged area after water entered an apartment complex following heavy rainfall in Bengaluru on Wednesday.(PTI)

BBMP and disaster management teams responded by clearing water from 102 homes and removing 26 fallen trees, but the damage had already been done. In Horamavu’s Sri Sai Layout, repeated flooding left residents frustrated, another report said. A resident whose home was affected, voiced her concerns, saying that flooding has occurred for the last three years, despite promises from the Chief Minister to fix it, as per The Hindu.

Kendriya Vihar apartments in Yelahanka also saw water entering the premises, flooding the basement and the main entrance. Many parts of the city, including key roads in Mahadevapura, Yelahanka, and the Central Business District, were waterlogged, turning streets into virtual rivers.

In Manyata Tech Park, IT employees struggled to navigate the flooded road inside the complex. Belagere Road also saw a school bus stranded in deep water, with locals using a tractor to rescue the children onboard.

Furthermore, roads around Hebbal flyover were jammed, with traffic moving at a crawl, while other major roads like Doddaballapur Road and Bellandur Lake Road were also heavily flooded. In some areas, water levels reached up to four feet, halting vehicles and forcing motorists to stop.

Adding to the chaos, a manhole in front of Cubbon Park overflowed, while severe flooding at the Panathur railway underpass left vehicles stuck for hours, causing a biker to fall off his vehicle. With the rains expected to continue, residents are bracing for further disruptions.