3 booked for assaulting neighbour's dog after it 'attacked' their pet: Report

In a horrifying incident, three individuals brutally assaulted a dog in Bengaluru on Monday night after it got into a fight with their pet dog. The trio has been booked by Bengaluru Police under various sections of the IPC in this regard. The video of the crime has gone viral on social media.

The incident happened in the Manjunatha layout in east Bengaluru. Gadigappa, who owns a dog named Acchu, had let him play outside their house on Monday morning when he fought with a neighbour's pet. Three men Rahul, Rajath and Ranjith then barged into Gadigappa's house that night and beat the dog mercilessly with thick sticks, The Indian Express reported.

The disturbing video captured of the entire incident shows a man attacking the dog repeatedly while it wails in pain lying on the ground. The attackers also beat up Gadigappa when he tried to intervene and stop them, the report added.

Once the trio got tired and left the dog in a critical state, Gadigappa rushed it to a veterinary hospital in Domlur. Gadigappa had adopted Acchu, who was once a stray dog.

The three men have been booked under several sections of the Indian penal Code, relating to voluntarily causing hurt, killing or maiming animals, extortion, criminal intimidation etc and under section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.