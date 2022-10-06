Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 3 booked for assaulting neighbour's dog after it 'attacked' their pet: Report

3 booked for assaulting neighbour's dog after it 'attacked' their pet: Report

Published on Oct 06, 2022 08:37 AM IST

Three men have been booked by Bengaluru Police after they brutally assaulted a dog in their neighbourhood for getting into a fight with their pet. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Three assaulters have been booked under various sections of the IPC for beating a dog mercilessly in east Bengaluru on Monday night.
ByYamini C S | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

In a horrifying incident, three individuals brutally assaulted a dog in Bengaluru on Monday night after it got into a fight with their pet dog. The trio has been booked by Bengaluru Police under various sections of the IPC in this regard. The video of the crime has gone viral on social media.

The incident happened in the Manjunatha layout in east Bengaluru. Gadigappa, who owns a dog named Acchu, had let him play outside their house on Monday morning when he fought with a neighbour's pet. Three men Rahul, Rajath and Ranjith then barged into Gadigappa's house that night and beat the dog mercilessly with thick sticks, The Indian Express reported.

The disturbing video captured of the entire incident shows a man attacking the dog repeatedly while it wails in pain lying on the ground. The attackers also beat up Gadigappa when he tried to intervene and stop them, the report added.

Once the trio got tired and left the dog in a critical state, Gadigappa rushed it to a veterinary hospital in Domlur. Gadigappa had adopted Acchu, who was once a stray dog.

The three men have been booked under several sections of the Indian penal Code, relating to voluntarily causing hurt, killing or maiming animals, extortion, criminal intimidation etc and under section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

karnataka human animal conflict animal video dog video bengaluru viral video + 4 more
karnataka human animal conflict animal video dog video bengaluru viral video + 3 more

