Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 3-year-old toddler raped, murdered in Bengaluru; accused arrested: Report

3-year-old toddler raped, murdered in Bengaluru; accused arrested: Report

bengaluru news
Published on Feb 01, 2023 04:40 PM IST

The accused was in a relationship with the toddler's mother for over an year and committed the crime when she was not at home.

The shocking crime took place in the Kamakshipalya police station limits. (HT File)
The shocking crime took place in the Kamakshipalya police station limits. (HT File)
ByYamini C S | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed in Bengaluru on Monday by her mother's boyfriend, who has been arrested by police from the city's Kamakshipalya area. The girl's mother - who works at a garment factory - was a single and lived alone with her daughter; she had been in a relationship with the accused for over a year, according to broadcaster NDTV.

The accused allegedly raped and murdered the girl while the mother was not at home. One report - which Hindustan Times cannot verify - claimed he was under the influence of marijuana.

He reportedly confessed to his crime when interrogated by police.

A case has been filed against the accused under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

READ | Bengaluru students booked for raising pro-Pakistan slogans, probe on

In another shocking incident, a man killed a 28-year-old woman - she was stabbed while on a busy road and then died by suicide after consuming poison. The incident was caught on CCTV.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru minor raped rape minor's rape and murder + 2 more
bengaluru minor raped rape minor's rape and murder + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out