4 hand grenades found from terror suspect in Bengaluru

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Jul 20, 2023 03:20 PM IST

Four hand grenades were found in the residence of a terror suspect in Bengaluru. The suspect had allegedly obtained the grenades from an absconding accomplice.

The Central Crime Branch sleuths found four hand grenades from one of the arrested terror suspects, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The seized items on display after arrest of five suspected terrorists in Bengaluru, on Wednesday.(PTI)
Jahid Tabrez (25) had kept these grenades at his Kodigehalli residence, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Sharanappa S D told reporters here.

He had allegedly got them from Juned, who is absconding and holed up abroad, through someone.

The accused had allegedly kept these grenades inside a sand bag in his house.

These grenades have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to ascertain whether they were live.

Jahid is among the five terror suspects who were arrested on Tuesday.

They were in touch with a Lashkar-e-Taiba operative T Nasir, who is an accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case.

Seven pistols, 45 live cartridges, and mobile phones were allegedly found from them. They were planning a major conspiracy when they were caught, police said.

These suspects were produced in an NIA special court, which remanded them to seven days' police custody.

