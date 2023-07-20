Karnataka BJP seeks NIA probe, says law and order situation on decline

Bengaluru: While acknowledging the efforts of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bommai emphasised on the necessity of NIA’s involvement, considering the international implications of the case (ANI)

In the wake of the recent arrest of five suspected terrorists in Bengaluru, several prominent leaders from the Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday launched criticism against the Congress-led state government, citing a concerning decline in law and order.

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai called for the immediate transfer of the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and said, “Recent developments indicate a clear deterioration of the law and order situation in Bengaluru. Incidents of murder and dacoity are on the rise, and there are reports of unregistered cases due to pressure from higher authorities. To make matters worse, the city has become a safe haven for terrorists, with individuals with criminal backgrounds being reactivated and connected to international terror organizations, including ISI.”

While acknowledging the efforts of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bommai emphasised on the necessity of NIA’s involvement, considering the international implications of the case. “Terror-related incidents demand NIA’s expertise and attention. Senior police officers must take immediate action to ensure Bengaluru’s safety. The gravity of this situation cannot be underestimated, as the accused had plans to place bombs in the city. The government must treat this matter with utmost seriousness,” he asserted.

Adding to the concerns raised, former home minister Araga Jnanendra highlighted the resurgence of previously inactive anti-social elements over the past two months. “Individuals with criminal backgrounds who were dormant have suddenly become active again. We find ourselves in a perilous situation. It is crucial for the government to send a strong message to these anti-social elements,” Jnanendra urged.

BJP leader and Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil joined the chorus of criticism and called upon the government to not sympathise with the arrested individuals, while emphasising the importance of upholding the law and ensuring justice is served. “Bengaluru CCB has arrested 5 suspected terrorists. They have been identified as Syed Suhel, Umar, Janid, Mudasir and Zahid. It is suspected that the team had planned to carry out a blast in Bengaluru. Where is that fact-check thief? Now don’t call them Son of a teacher, poor students or Brothers!,” he said in a tweet.

Responding to the demand for the NIA probe and the BJP’s allegations, home minister G Parameshwara said: “Let the police investigate the matter and come with its finding. Based on their findings, we can take a decision of the NIA probe. The police department has done a commendable job and with the proactive steps prevented the crime before it happened,” he said.