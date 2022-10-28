A tribute to Sandalwood’s Powerstar

On late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s first death anniversary, his friends from the film industry remember him

Puneeth Rajkumar, fondly known as Appu by his fans, friends and family, donned many hats. An actor, producer and playback singer, Rajkumar won hearts, not just in Karnataka, but all over the world. On the award-winning actor’s first death anniversary, his colleagues and friends from the film fraternity talk to us about their beloved star, mentor, and above all, one of the nicest persons they have met.

Prakash Raj: He was a wonderful soul. I saw him as an actor when he was a child and I even worked with him over the years. The reason why I miss him so much is because of the way he evolved as a person. He was born with a silver spoon and the success of business was never a problem, but he always believed in giving back to society. We would have seen him evolve into something beautiful if there was more time for him to bloom. He found joy in being good, even with the films he decided to do with his production house. They were about education and old-age homes. He went beyond money and fame and identified with his growth in society. He made the world a better place to live, and it (his death) is a great loss. He continues to inspire me.

Ramesh Aravind: I recall the evening of October 28, 2021, when Appu and I spent time together with our families. We were at music director Gurukiran’s house and I remember us chatting and laughing the night away. He had taken me aside and shown me the trailer of Gandhada Gudi, his last film (it released yesterday). And 12 hours later, I heard of his death. I was shocked. One year has passed by so fast. I remember him for his dance, stunts, the lively and pleasant performances he did on screen, his simple and friendly nature, and so much more. These are all the reasons for me to remember Appu.

Priya Mani Raj: was another name for him. A very down-to-earth and sweet man, he would always give time to his fans. He was patient with them and spoke to each of them. That loving attitude is something I will always remember him for. The way he treated my mum, when I did my first film with him, was amazing. She spoke a lot about him. He offered his vanity to us so that we could be comfortable. The respect he had for women was amazing. He continues to set examples even after his death, like donating his eyes.

Danish Sait: Appu taught me that when you love unconditionally, you get it back in abundance. Very few human beings elevate to being icons, and he was one of them. I hold him close to my heart. I feel so lucky to have met him. He always ensured that anyone who visited his office never left without a meal. He called me after my first film released and I asked him if I should start living an actor’s life now. He said, ‘No, you continue doing what you’re doing.’ It was great advice. I will never have a friend like him. He will always be synonymous to love.

Priya Anand: It doesn’t feel like he is gone and all the credit goes to his family and fans. It just feels like he’s busy shooting somewhere. There is no limit to what he has achieved and continues to achieve even after his death. He was such a beautiful creature created by God, there’s no one like him. Every time I looked at him, he would smile. He believed in living in the present. There is no bigger lesson in life than to be joyful. Appu’s loss has been so personal to everyone, from fans to friends, because we always felt like he was ours. He was really an exemplary human being.

Darling Krishna: He was the one superstar who never behaved like you would expect him to. Anybody could approach him and he was always calm, smiling and very welcoming. We were shooting once in Mysuru and we went on a bike ride around my hometown, which will always remain my special moment with him. Everything I am today and whatever I do now as an actor is inspired by him. If I have to talk about the one thing I have learnt from him, it is his discipline. I’ll always carry his memories with me.