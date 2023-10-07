News / Cities / Bengaluru News / AAI deploys instrument landing system at Karnataka's Belagavi Airport

AAI deploys instrument landing system at Karnataka's Belagavi Airport

ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Oct 07, 2023 04:02 PM IST

The installation of ILS on runway 26 approach of Belagavi Airport will enable the landing of aircraft in low visibility as well as for night landings.

In order to cater to the rising traffic at Karnataka's Belagavi Airport, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has commissioned, a category-I instrument landing system (ILS) for its runway on Thursday.

As per the AAI, the total cost for installation of the facility is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.38 Cr. (Representational image)(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
As per the AAI, the total cost for installation of the facility is 12.38 Cr. (Representational image)(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

As per the AAI, the total cost for installation of the facility is 12.38 Cr.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The installation of ILS on runway 26 approach of Belagavi Airport will enable the landing of aircraft in low visibility as well as for night landings, the authority added.

ALSO READ | PM Modi responds to actor R Madhavan's praise on Bengaluru airport's terminal 2

An Instrument Landing System (ILS) is a precision radio navigation system that provides short-range guidance to aircraft to allow them to approach a runway at night or in bad weather.

The new facility has a 16-element Localizer antenna system that will help in the precision approach of all aircraft landing at the Belagavi airport in all weather conditions.

ALSO READ | Etihad Airways flight returns to Bengaluru airport after technical snag

The Instrument Landing System employs two radio beams to provide pilots with vertical and horizontal guidance during the landing approach. The localiser (LOC) provides azimuth guidance, while the glidepath (GP) defines the correct vertical descent profile. The system expediently allows aircraft to approach until it is 200 feet (61 m) over the ground and is very helpful for pilots at airports like Belagavi.

The trial run of the installed ILS was successfully completed by Hyderabad bound A320 flight operated by Indigo Airlines on July 31 this year.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out