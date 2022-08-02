Activist lashes out at state BJP unit, Bommai
Activist and writer Chakravarty Sulibele, a pro-Hindutva voice and ardent supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in a series of twitter posts criticised the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party and lashed out at chief minister Basavaraj Bommai over the killing of Praveen Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada.
“Right from 2019, When BJP had come to power in Karnataka, BJP state unit had series of failure. Volunteers have become worser than a football on the ground for leaders. They are kicked between the two fractions in the party. Which way to go? They are frustrated ,” Sulibele said in his post.
He even criticised former minister and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa for calling workers resigning in protest of the murders as “immature” and “replaceable”.
Sulibele said the BJP inducted a few Congress legislators for the sake of power who were ‘corrupt, dishonest, anti-idealistic, anti Modi and manhandled volunteers’.
“This was called 40% commission government, none of the ministers opposed it effectively. Why?” “When nation was fighting Covid, here the leaders were busy making money by renting beds and while on purchasing Covid essentials like PPE kits and others. Volunteers knew, but they were silent because of the situation that our nation was in. Their silence was not acceptance,” Sulibele said.
Reacting to his criticism, Bommai said, “Sulibele is a close person and someone who is a big voice for Hindutva. When a worker of Hindutva dies, there will be an outpour of anger. He (Sulibele) is one of our own and we will talk to him and tell him about the progress of the probe.”
NIA detains three for ‘links’ with handlers of Islamic State
The National Investigation Agency has detained three people in Karnataka for their alleged links with Islamic State handlers, an official in the know of matter said on Monday. In Karnataka, the raids were conducted in Bhatkal area of Uttara Kannada district and two places in Tumakuru district. Officials of the state police said that NIA had sought local police support in two cases.
IndiGo to reinstate pilots’ salaries to pre-Covid level by November
Low-cost airline IndiGo on Monday told pilots -- including captains, first officers and junior first officers -- that it will reinstate their salaries to pre-Covid levels by November. This will be done in two increments of 6% each, in September and November. Soon after the Covid-induced lockdown in March 2020, the airline revised its pay structure slashing salaries by 28-40%, according to pilots who spoke with Hindustan Times.
BMC finds 441 nursing homes in violation of fire safety norms
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's public health department has found 441 nursing homes in violation of fire safety norms during a recent drive. The drive was held keeping in mind the fire incident at Bhandara district general hospital in Nagpur, which broke out in January, killing ten infants. Besides, 11 people lost their lives in a major fire that broke out in Sunrise Hospital of Dreams Mall on LBS Marg in Bhandup (west) last year.
Man from Kerala held over the murder of BJYM leader
Days after Bharatiya Janata Party youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death in Bellare area of Dakshina Kannada, a person has been detained from Kerala in connection with the murder, officials in the know of matter said on Monday. The Dakshina Kannada police investigating the case are yet to release an official statement in the case, however, an official speaking on the condition of anonymity identified the detained person as Abid.
Four arrested for kidnapping and extorting women over nude videos
Four members of a gang have been arrested for allegedly blackmailing and extorting money from eight women in the city, Bengaluru police said on Monday. The gang allegedly targeted divorced women and widows, said the police. The accused were identified as a resident of Chikkagollarahatti, Ravi, his Srinivas and Shivakumar from Kunigal taluk of Tumakuru district, wife Mangala. Srinivas and Shivakumar are brothers and worked in a gas agency, said police.
