Actor Siddhanth Kapoor summoned by Bengaluru cops over drug consumption: Report
- Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor has been summoned by Bengaluru police to the city for interrogation on the drug consumption case filed against him. He was arrested and found to have consumed drugs at a rave party in a Bengaluru hotel in June.
Bengaluru's Ulsoor police has summoned actor and director Siddhanth Kapoor to the city within a week in connection with the drug consumption case filed against him. The Bollywood actor was arrested on June 13 at a hotel on MG Road, where blood tests indicated he had consumed drugs.
The 'Shoot out at Wadala' actor is Shraddha Kapoor's brother and Shakti Kapoor's son. Police have summoned him to verify CCTV video from the night in question - when there was a party and when he was caught with four others.
A report by The Times of India said Kapoor told police he had been given a drink by one person and a cigarette by another, and was not sure how drugs ended up in his system. About 35 people present at the party were subjected to blood tests, and five of them, including the 38-year-old actor, tested positive.
Police also seized seven Ecstasy pills and a packet of marijuana from the party spot, and also found MDMA and ganja disposed of nearby.
Ulsoor cops have asked Kapoor to be present before the investigating officer within a week to view CCTV footage seized by police during the raid to verify who handed the actor the drink and the cigarette while he was DJing.
Reports added that police also wanted clarification from Kapoor on some data retrieved from his mobile phone, which was also seized.
The actor was granted bail in the case a day after his arrest and gave a statement after his release praising Bengaluru Police for the work they have been doing.
“I have been cooperating. They should continue what they are doing to save many lives,” he said.
Actor Shakti Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor's father, had said that he can't believe the charges against his son.
-
Bengaluru engineering student, 21, found dead in hostel room: Report
An engineering student, Shivani K, was found hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room in Bengaluru's Kengeri area on Wednesday. Police are yet to ascertain the cause for the suicide, The Times of India said. The deceased was 21 years old and pursuing an undergraduate course in electrical and computer engineering at the JSS Academy of Technical Education. A native of Bidar, she was in the third semester.
-
Traffic jams in central Delhi as Congress protests Sonia Gandhi’s ED questioning
Vehicular movement in parts of central Delhi has been disrupted due to traffic jams following restrictions imposed by Delhi Traffic Police in view of protests by Congress leaders against the Enforcement Directorate questioning party president Sonia Gandhi in an alleged money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. The traffic police announced the restrictions on Wednesday evening on Twitter.
-
KSDSU vice chancellor missed HC hearing, taken into custody on court orders
A Bihar university vice chancellor Shashinath Jha was taken into custody by the state police late on Wednesday evening in compliance with the Patna high court's order after he missed a court hearing, police said. The high court justice Mohit Kumar Shah subsequently issued a bailable warrant against him and ordered the Darbhanga Police to present him before the court on Thursday.
-
Judicial probe ordered into killing of Haryana DSP in Nuh by mining mafia
The Haryana government will conduct a judicial probe into the killing of Tauru deputy superintendent of police Surender Singh by the mining mafia in Nuh district on Tuesday. Also read: HDSP Surender Singhlast rites to be performed on Thursday; family seeks CBI or judicial probe State home minister Anil Vij said the probe will also go into all aspects of illegal mining in the area.
-
Travel advisory issued ahead of Sonia Gandhi’s ED appearance
Delhi traffic police on Wednesday night issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid certain routes in Lutyens Delhi due to special arrangements on Thursday in view of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's questioning by Enforcement Directorate. “Kindly avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath & Man Singh Road between 0900 hrs & 1400 hrs on 21.07.22. Due to special arrangements, traffic movement will not be possible on these roads (sic)” they said in a tweet.
