After Kurnool bus tragedy, Bengaluru-Hyderabad travellers demand safer, faster alternatives: Report

After the horrific bus fire in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, that claimed 19 lives and injured several others on Friday, regular commuters between Bengaluru and Hyderabad are demanding safer and more reliable travel options. Many passengers are now urging authorities to improve train connectivity and provide more convenient flight options between the two major cities.

Currently, around 28 trains operate on different days between Bengaluru and Hyderabad, including the Yesvantpur-Kacheguda Vande Bharat Express, according to railway officials, said a report by The Hindu. However, frequent travellers say this is still inadequate, especially for those needing overnight trains or early-morning arrivals in Bengaluru.

Travellers believed both cities are major urban and IT hubs, yet the railway connectivity between them is poor. One of them said the Karnataka Sampark Kranti Express was rerouted unnecessarily, extending travel time to nearly 19 hours. Right now, there are only two true overnight trains, and one terminates at Yelahanka instead of Yesvantpur, he added, as quoted by the publication.

Earlier this year, the temporary suspension of the Vande Bharat Express on Fridays had upset many weekend travellers, prompting the Railways to reinstate the service.

While flights are faster, passengers say they are not always practical. The 1 hour 20-minute flight time is overshadowed by airport travel and check-in delays, often making the total journey longer than expected. Reaching the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru from areas such as Bellandur and Whitefield typically takes around one and a half to two hours, thus making it an inconvenient option for frequent travellers.

A traveller said flights are stressful and expensive, whereas trains or even KSRTC’s AC sleeper buses are more affordable and comfortable for the nine-hour journey between the two cities.