Air Asia begins operations at Bengaluru airport's terminal 2

Air Asia made its debut at Bengaluru’s airport’s swanky terminal 2 on Wednesday. After Star Airways, Air Asia is the second airline to operate from terminal 2 which made headlines for its lush features when it was launched in November last year.

The management of Bengaluru airport took to social media and wrote, “Another exciting day for us at #BLRAirport as @AirAsiaIndia commenced its domestic flight operations from Terminal 2. Here's to very many happy journeys to each of your passengers. It's always a pleasure to host you. Welcome to Terminal 2.”

In January, the central government of India sanctioned the deployment of around 1,700 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the latest terminal of Kempegowda International Airport. The operations at the latest terminal began on January 15 as Star Airways flight took off to Kalaburgi from Bengaluru. A five-lane way was also made ready for smoother vehicle arrivals and departures for pick up and drop of passengers at the airport. International operations are also expected to commence soon at terminal 2

